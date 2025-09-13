UFV Sports Friday – Men’s Soccer – Third Consecutive Clean Sheet

Fraser Valley (Thomas Richards) – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades pick up third consecutive clean sheet in win over MacEwan
Matheus De Souza picked up his third consecutive clean sheet, and Mateo Brazinha scored a brace, as the UFV Cascades came away with a 3-0 victory over the MacEwan University Griffins on Friday at Rotary Stadium.
The Cascades move to 3-1-1 with the win, while MacEwan continues to search for their first win of the year at 0-4-2.
UFV goalkeeper Matheus De Souza: “Today was a hard game. I don’t think we played at the highest level we could have, but we got the job done. We had to defend a lot, especially in the second half, but my defenders got my back and I have theirs.”
“I was lucky I have long legs, and I got a leg to it to save it in a really big moment, especially when we are trying to keep that clean sheet.” – De Souza on his penalty save late in the game.
UFV head coach Tom Lowndes
“Really happy with the result, the three points and another clean sheet. I think those are big positives, but if we’re critical of ourselves we need to be better throughout the game. I think we mismanage moments, and we could have been better overall, but good teams find ways to win when they’re not playing their best. I think that’s a credit to this team.”
Next Up:
The Cascades will look to continue their run of strong results on Saturday at 7pm against Mount Royal University. The game can be seen at Rotary Stadium, and live on Canada West TV.