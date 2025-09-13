UFV Sports Friday – Men’s Soccer – Third Consecutive Clean Sheet

Fraser Valley (Thomas Richards) – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades pick up third consecutive clean sheet in win over MacEwan

Matheus De Souza picked up his third consecutive clean sheet, and Mateo Brazinha scored a brace, as the UFV Cascades came away with a 3-0 victory over the MacEwan University Griffins on Friday at Rotary Stadium.



The Cascades move to 3-1-1 with the win, while MacEwan continues to search for their first win of the year at 0-4-2.