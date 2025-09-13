Fraser Valley – People living with substance-use challenges will soon benefit from expanded access to community-based recovery supports with the opening of Abbotsford Junction and Hope Junction, two new recovery community centres in the Fraser Valley.

The Abbotsford Junction is operated by Fraser Healthy Authority at 102-32463 Simon Ave. in Abbotsford. Hope Junction is operated by the non-profit Cedar Strong Prevention + Intervention Society at Unit C – 895 3rd Ave. in Hope.

“Recovery looks different for everyone, and it doesn’t stop when formal treatment ends,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The new Junction recovery community centres are providing welcoming, supportive spaces that help people in B.C. stay connected to recovery services. These centres play a vital role in promoting healing and supporting long-term wellness.”

Abbotsford Junction and Hope Junction are the first recovery community centres in the Fraser Health region and provide a welcoming, low-barrier space for individuals 19 and older who are interested in recovery or maintaining recovery from substance use. Through peer support, skill-building opportunities and social connection, the staff help participants build resilience, foster meaningful relationships and reach their wellness goals in a safe, supportive environment.

Participants at Abbotsford and Hope Junctions have access to a variety of programming that supports recovery goals, such as one-on-one and group support, recreational and social activities, vocational support, and help navigating services. Programs are available in-person and virtually through a distributed model delivered in select community locations throughout Abbotsford and Hope. Centre staff may include recovery navigators, recovery advocates, peer-support workers and cultural-safety advisers.

Allison Paterson, program manager, Cedar Strong Prevention + Intervention Society – “Hope Junction offers vital recovery resources and meaningful connections for residents of Hope and the Fraser Canyon. Led by the Cedar Strong Prevention + Intervention Society, this dedicated team is committed to ensuring no one faces their challenges alone. Through innovative programming and a compassionate approach, they empower individuals on their journey towards healing and community.”

Karla Scribner, manager of clinical operations, mental health and substance use, Fraser Health – “It’s exciting to be a part of this welcoming program. The Junction is about participating in a community and building relationships focused on wellness, recovery and fun.”