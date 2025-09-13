AbbyPD Catch Reckless Teen Driver Speeding Through Two Separate School Zones

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department) – On Tuesday morning (September 9, 2025, just after 10AM), an AbbyPD Youth Squad officer attempted to stop an orange Dodge Charger driving dangerously by Abbotsford Secondary School. The vehicle fled at high speed, later nearly causing a collision at a red light.



A short time later, an AbbyPD Traffic officer located the vehicle near Rick Hansen Secondary, where it again fled—this time through a playground zone, nearly striking the officers vehicle. The 17-year-old “N” driver was later clocked at 150 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. No police pursuit occurred.



The vehicle has since been seized as offence-related property, and police are seeking its forfeiture. The driver has been identified, and the investigation is on-going