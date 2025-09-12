OBITUARY – Dr. Sherry (Shirley) Mumford – July 7, 1946 to September 5, 2025

Fraser Valley – She was a mainstay in recovery circles in the Fraser Valley, and more.

NOTE: FVN’s News Director Don Lehn said he knew Dr Mumford from her days connected to Peardonville and Kinghaven. From there, got to know some of the Mumford family.

From the Family:

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sherry Mumford on the morning of September 5, 2025, in Chilliwack, BC.

Sherry is lovingly survived by her step brother Larry Ruda, of Seattle, WA, and her children: Serene (Sean), Todd (Tracey), Jared, Raylene and adopted son Glenn. She was a devoted grandmother to Rick (Haley), Cheyanne (Brandon), Marika (Michale), Chelsea (Brendan), Dehlila, Jude, Keian, Kylen, Graysen, and Brooklyne, and a proud great-grandmother to three: Payne, Max, and Cassius.

Sherry’s second love was Great Danes. She bred and owned many over the years, with her last two, Bliss and Silver, being loyal companions in her later life.

Earlier in her career, Sherry worked as a counselor at C.H.A.N.C.E. Alternate School in Chilliwack and H.A.R.P. in Hope, supporting youth. She later contributed her expertise at Hope Community Services and worked alongside local Indigenous communities. While raising her family, she earned multiple degrees, including a master’s and a PhD in Criminology from Simon Fraser University. She went on to a distinguished 40-year career in substance use and mental health, culminating as Director of Fraser Health’s MHSU program until her retirement in 2017.

Sherry received many accolades, including the first Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of the Fraser Valley (2003) and the Excellence in Leadership Award from the Kaiser Foundation National Mental Health & Addictions Awards (2011). Her legacy lives on through the Sherry Mumford Centre, the women’s treatment facility at Peardonville House named in her honor.

Alongside her professional contributions, Sherry shared her expertise through academic roles at both the University of the Fraser Valley and Simon Fraser University, and she was a primary author of the textbook Management Challenges in Canadian Federal Corrections.

Sherry also served as a valued board member to many organizations, including Empower Through Music, which champions access to music education and instruments for youth in need.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 12-4 p.m. at the Vineyard in Chilliwack.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Empower Through Music would be appreciated in Sherry’s memory.

Service Details

Celebration of Life

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:00 PM at the Vineyard, Chilliwack.