Kent Institution – New Warden

Kent/Agassiz – – (Correctional Service Canada) – On September 10, 2025, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Kent Institution in the Pacific Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Jordan Quaroni, to the incoming Warden Jeff Holliday.



The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of institutional head. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.



This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader’s pledge to support CSC’s mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.



FYI:

Institutional profiles: Pacific region: Kent Institution (csc-scc.gc.ca)

Kent Institution was opened in 1979 and is located in Agassiz, not far from Agassiz Speedway.

This is a maximum-security facility that can accommodate up to 420 offenders.

Kent Institution provides resources and programs to offenders, including educational, vocational, correctional, social programs, Aboriginal Initiatives, and CORCAN.

