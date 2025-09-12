Heritage Abbotsford – Oral History Workshop- Part of 2025 Culture Days – September 27

Abbotsford – Residents of the Fraser Valley have the opportunity to learn how to interview relatives and community elders at a workshop sponsored by Heritage Abbotsford Society. This three-hour session takes place on September 27 from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the MCC Centre on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford. The workshop is free, but space is limited, and registration is mandatory.

“So many community members want to interview their relatives to preserve their life stories or volunteer in oral history projects, but they lack training,” said Amber Purewal, the HAS Communications and Program Manager.



The facilitator for the event, Philip Sherwood, has been interviewing individuals for over twenty years. His company, lifewriters.ca, specialises in helping individuals and families tell their stories and preserve them in print.

Sherwood is a two-time recipient of the Abbotsford Arts Council Arty Award for Literary Merit.

For more information and to register, contact Amber Purewal at 604.853.0313 or by email at communications@heritageabbotsford.ca