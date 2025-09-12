Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigates Confirmed Arson on Peardonville Road

Abbotsford – Early Thursday September 11(@ 5:30AM) Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a suspicious fire at a business in the 31050 block of Peardonville Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles in the business parking lot had been deliberately set on fire. While the damage was extensive, no injuries were reported.
The AbbyPD General Investigative Section has now taken over the investigation and has confirmed the incident as an arson. Investigators are releasing video footage of the suspect vehicle, described as a light-colored SUV.
Detectives are seeking assistance from the public. If you were in the area between 5:00 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. and observed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage, please contact the AbbyPD General Investigative Section at 604-859-5225

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Kent Institution – New Warden

