$54K in Contraband Seized at Mountain Institution

Agassiz – (Correctional Service Canada) On Tuesday September 9, 2025, correctional officers at Mountain Institution, the medium security federal institution, intercepted a visitor who was attempting to bring contraband and unauthorized items into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers and security intelligence officers. The contraband and unauthorized items seized include methamphetamine and SD cards. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $54,600.

Police have been notified, and the institution is investigating.