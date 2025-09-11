Upgrades to MSA Arena – Home of the Pilots

Abbotsford – (City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley) The MSA Arena got an important upgrade this summer: a brand-new accessible ramp and platform viewing area!



Identified through a Rick Hansen Foundation accessibility assessment & subsequent report, this retrofit makes one of Abbotsford’s original arenas more welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

2025 City of Abbotsford – MSA Arena Upgrades August