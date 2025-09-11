UFV’s New Student Housing Building Opens January 2026

Abbotsford (UFV) – UFV Housing is expanding. This is your chance to live close to campus in a brand-new residence. Applications are now open for the new residence on the Abbotsford campus. Move-in dates begin January 2026.

A six-story student housing building is taking shape at the heart of UFV’s Abbotsford campus. Website info is here.

This is centrally located on UFV’s Abbotsford campus, at the heart of campus, next to everything you need: classes, labs, library, the student union building, and campus rec centre.

What your room includes:

Furnished room: Bed, desk, chair, dresser, and closet

Internet: High-speed internet in every room

Utilities: Heat, hot water, and hydro

Kitchen: Kitchenette in studios and shared kitchenette in quads

Kitchenette in studios and shared kitchenette in quads Shared amenities: community kitchen, laundry, lounges, and study rooms on every floor