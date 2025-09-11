Mission Resident Travelling to Italy After $675K Set for Life Win

Mission/Vancouver — Carla Martin was shocked and couldn’t believe her eyes when she learned her Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket scored her the game’s top prize of $675,000.

“I was at home sitting in the kitchen,” recalled Martin of the moment she realized she won. “I scratched the ticket and kept looking at it, kept recounting it, and then went to my husband and asked, ‘can you check this?’”

After visually checking, the Mission resident used her BCLC Lotto! App to confirm her win.

“My husband was so shocked and didn’t believe it. He counted the three icons and thought they must have changed the rules. Once I told him, we were both just thinking there’s no way this is really happening!”

Martin shared that this windfall makes it possible for her to retire earlier. She also plans to travel to Italy to visit her dad’s hometown in addition to purchasing “a few other indulgences” for herself and family.

On how it feels to win?

“It’s life-changing! I’m in disbelief.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Mission Hills, on Lougheed Highway in Mission.