UPDATE – Military Training Exercises at Island 22 Until September 17 – Park Remains Open

Island 22 (Fraser Valley Regional District) – Usually you hear about these exercises at Maple Bay (Cultus Lake) between Boxing Day and New Years Eve.

From September 9 to 17, a military training exercise will take place at the boat launch and the first equestrian parking lot at Island 22 Regional Park.

Parking may be limited in areas.

Please be aware of large military vehicles within the park and on Cartmell Road.

For more details about this notice, please visit https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/island-22.html

