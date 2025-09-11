Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 11

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

REYNOLDS, Heather

Age: 21

Height: 5’4” ft

Weight: 135lbs

Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Criminal Harassment, Publication of Intimate Image without Consent, and Breach of Undertaking.

Warrant in effect: September 9, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

NEILSON, Johnathan

Age: 41

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 140lbs

Hair: Shaved head
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault, Possession for Purpose of Trafficking x3, Fail to Appear, and Breach of Release Order x4.

Warrant in effect: September 5, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey and Delta with BC Wide Warrants.

HALL, Michael

Age: 41

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Operation of Conveyance and Impaired Operation of Vehicle.

Warrant in effect: September 9, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

