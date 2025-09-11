Skip to content

AbbyPD Responds to Shooting on Terminal Court

AbbyPD Responds to Shooting on Terminal Court

Abbotsford – Early Friday morning September 5, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2500 block of Terminal Court.
Upon arrival, officers found that multiple vehicles parked in a residential driveway, as well as the front of the home, had been struck by bullets. Thankfully, the residents who were asleep inside at the time were not injured.
The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who was in the area of Terminal Court or travelling nearby between 2:45 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., and who may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage, is asked to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

