Stolen Skid-Steer in Hope, Recovered in Mission

Mission/Hope – Overnight on September 1-2, a Kubota skid-steer loader valued at over $150,000 was stolen from a construction site near Hope. The owner of the machine notified police, and investigators learned that the skid-steer had been transported to a rural property in Mission.

A Search Warrant was obtained that same day, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team attended to assist with safely executing the warrant. Officers from General Duty and Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit then carried out a search of the property – a large acreage along Cameron Avenue – and located the stolen skid steer and other evidence. Two men at the property were detained, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit was also called in to assist with gathering additional evidence.

“There was great teamwork on this investigation” says Inspector Ted Lewko, Officer in Charge for Mission RCMP. “Upon receiving the initial information provided by the owner of the machine, we were able to dedicate the resources needed to quickly and safely search the property and recover the stolen skid-steer. Not only did this allow us to return the equipment to the rightful owner, but it also identified potential links to other criminal activity.”

Anyone with further information about this matter should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 25-10904.

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a similar theft from August but it is not known if the two cases are related.