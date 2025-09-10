Impaired Truck Driver Charged by BCHP for Rollover near Deroche

Deroche – A 44-year-old Abbotsford man is facing fines, a licence suspension, and the loss of his job after allegedly rolling a dump truck into a ditch while impaired.

BC Highway Patrol was called on September 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., after witnesses reported a single-vehicle dump truck collision on Lougheed Highway near Deroche, BC. When police arrived, the dump truck driver was given a breath demand and the reading on the Approved Screening Device was fail.

The dump truck driver was not seriously injured in the collision, but he was issued the following:

A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition from driving;

The seizure of his BC Driver’s Licence;

A ticket for drive without due care and attention, section 144(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) with a fine of $368;

A ticket for open liquor in a motor vehicle, section 76(2) of the Liquor Control and Licensing Act with a fine of $230;

A 30-day impound of the dump truck (owned by the driver’s employer).

While police were investigating at the crash scene, the dump truck driver’s supervisor arrived and terminated the driver’s employment on the spot.