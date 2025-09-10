Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – Three Hurt in Cooking Fire

Home
FIRE
Chilliwack Fire – Three Hurt in Cooking Fire

Chilliwack – On Tuesday evening (September 9), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a medical incident after a cooking fire on the 6400 block of Vedder Road. Crews from Hall 4 arrived to find the fire extinguished, but the unit was filled with heavy smoke.


One person sustained serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries. All three were treated by BC Emergency Health Services. Firefighters assisted with patient care and ventilated the building. After confirming thee damage to the home was minimal residents were able to return to their unit.


This incident is a powerful reminder of the importance of fire safety in the kitchen. According to the 2023 Office of the Fire Commissioners annual report, cooking is the second leading cause of house fires and injuries in British Columbia

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts