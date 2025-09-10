Chilliwack Fire – Three Hurt in Cooking Fire

Chilliwack – On Tuesday evening (September 9), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a medical incident after a cooking fire on the 6400 block of Vedder Road. Crews from Hall 4 arrived to find the fire extinguished, but the unit was filled with heavy smoke.



One person sustained serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries. All three were treated by BC Emergency Health Services. Firefighters assisted with patient care and ventilated the building. After confirming thee damage to the home was minimal residents were able to return to their unit.



This incident is a powerful reminder of the importance of fire safety in the kitchen. According to the 2023 Office of the Fire Commissioners annual report, cooking is the second leading cause of house fires and injuries in British Columbia