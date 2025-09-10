BUSINESS – Sunrise Records Opens in Cottonwood Centre

Chilliwack/Hamilton – It was once said that the record(CD) store was the anchor in any shopping mall.

Then those stores disappeared.

In Chilliwack, north of the freeway, Chilliwax Records and Nuggets (after the fire) were thriving. However, there wasn’t anything in Cottonwood Centre for years.

Sunrise Records recently opened in Cottonwood.

Big thank you to Out & About with Arnie & Debbie for tipping off FVN (and its record collector News Director Don Lehn) abott the opening.

“Jacqueline” told FVN that word spread like wildfire that the store was operational.

Its across from London Drugs.

From Wikipedia: Sunrise Records is a Canadian record store chain based in Hamilton, Ontario. Currently owned by Doug Putman (whose family also runs Everest Toys), it currently operates in nine Canadian provinces.

2025 Sunrise Records Cottonwood Centre FVN September 10 – News Director and Collector Don Lehn – “in his happy place”