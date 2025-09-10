BCLC – Abbotsford Resident Celebrating $500,000 Extra Win with an Iced Capp

Abbotsford – Timothy Hockridge’s ordinary day at home turned out to be ‘extra-ordinary’ after learning that he won a $500,000 Extra prize from the August 21, 2025 Daily Grand draw.

“I was at home and looking at the numbers of my Daily Grand tickets,” recalled Hockridge. “I then took it to the gas station and scanned it at the self-scanner.”

The Abbotsford resident first shared the news of his win with his neighbour. “He came over and when I told him, he said a few choice words because he was so shocked!”

To celebrate his win, Hockridge said “I am going to celebrate with an Iced Capp!”

On how it feels to win?

“Awesome! It opens up options for my lifestyle.”

The winning ticket was purchased and validated at the Chevron gas station on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.