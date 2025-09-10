Abbotsford Community Tree Planting Event – Saturday September 27

Abbotsford – To celebrate Tree Canada’s National Tree Day, the City of Abbotsford is hosting a community tree planting event at Amblewood Park on Saturday, September 27. City staff will work alongside volunteers to plant 12 new park trees and will be giving away 150 tree seedlings for participants to take home and plant. The event takes place from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. and offers community members a hands-on opportunity to support Abbotsford’s urban forest while learning about tree care and stewardship.

In addition to planting the new park trees, attendees can ask questions and learn about good tree care from a professional arborist and take part in a workshop led by Invasive Art Initiative where they can make key rings from invasive plants.

This free event is open to all ages, but onsite registration is required to participate in tree planting and the Invasive Art Initiative workshop. For more information, visit www.abbotsford.ca/amblewood-tree-event.