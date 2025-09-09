Tanya Coghill – The Latest Candidate for Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – Tanya Coghill has joined the race for the vacant position on Abbotsford School Board.

Voting Day is Saturday October 11 to replace now MLA Korky Neufeld.

From her website:

Tanya Coghill has been recognized with the Abbotsford Board of Education’s Community Matters Award (2023) and as one of Abbotsford News’ “Heroes in Education.” Tanya’s hallmark has always been her guiding principle of “Serving with Joy,” which has inspired schools, parents, and volunteers throughout the district and beyond. Tanya has been contributing to the success of the Abbotsford School District since 2007.

​Born and raised in Abbotsford, Tanya Coghill has served this community for decades, in leadership roles with: local sports organizations, the Children’s Ministry at Central Heights Church, customer service management and community programs. Married for 29 years and counting and mom of two, she values family, integrity, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of young people.