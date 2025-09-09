New Marley Stage Flooring Enhances Performances at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — The Chilliwack Cultural Centre unveiled a brand-new, state-of-the-art Marley Dance Floor in the HUB International Theatre. Thanks to the generous support of the Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival, the Chilliwack Foundation, and community champion Maya MacDonald Garcia, this major upgrade ensures dancers of all levels can perform on a surface designed for safety, flexibility, and excellence.

The new Marley floor is a professional-grade, reversible surface featuring both grey and black sides to accommodate a wide range of performance styles and lighting designs. Its high-quality construction provides optimal traction and cushioning for dancers, supporting everything from ballet and contemporary to jazz and modern performances.

This floor represents a significant enhancement to our venue’s technical capabilities and a real investment in the arts community. It’s thanks to partners like the Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival, the Chilliwack Foundation, and Maya MacDonald Garcia that we’re able to continue fostering artistic excellence here in Chilliwack.

The previous dance floor, still in great condition, will now find new life in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, providing more opportunities for rehearsals and smaller-scale performances on a professional surface.

This exciting addition underscores The Centre’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent and providing a world-class environment for the performing arts.