MP Strahl Invites Chilliwack—Hope Residents to Submit Photos for Annual (2026) Calendar

Chilliwack – – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, is launching a call for photographs taken by constituents for his 2026 Constituency Calendar.

MP Strahl’s calendar will feature thirteen amateur or professional photographs that highlight the beauty and character of the region. The full-colour calendar will be distributed to every household and business across the constituency.

“I invite Chilliwack—Hope residents to share the photos you’ve captured of the community,” stated MP Strahl. “Selected photos will be featured in my Constituency Calendar and showcased on my social media pages.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to share what you love about living in Chilliwack—Hope, from your own perspective. Whether it’s capturing natural landscapes, wildlife, community events, or sports—be as creative as possible,” concluded MP Strahl.

Those interested in participating are asked to email their high-resolution, original, full-colour, digital, landscape-oriented photographs to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca. Please include your first and last name, along with the locations where the photos were taken. Each person may submit up to five photos for consideration.

The deadline to submit photographs is Monday, October 20.