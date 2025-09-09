Inaugural Party Townhall Meeting With OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie – Meet and Greet In Abbotsford September 13

Abbotsford (With files from Black Press) – The Inaugural Townhall Meeting With OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie will be a New Party Meet and Greet In Abbotsford.

This is Open Admission at Ricky’s Restaurant, 32080 Marshall Rd, Abbotsford, Saturday, September 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

From their website:

Topics of discussion will include:

How we got here: The story of OneBC’s inception.

OneBC’s Priorities: Our vision for the future of British Columbia.

The BC Conservative Party’s betrayal of voters.

Where we go from here.

OneBC leader Dallas Brodie was removed from caucus by John Rustad for speaking the truth and refusing to bow to a false narrative pushed by reconciliation industry lawyers.

The recent Cowichan Tribes v. Canada case, which establishes Aboriginal title over fee simple title in Richmond, highlights the urgent need to stop the reconciliation industry in British Columbia.

NOTE – Several BC Conservative members, including the party leader John Rustad and house leader – Chilliwack Cultus Lake MLA Á’a:líya Warbus, were highly critical of Brodie’s comments. Warbus is a member of Sto:lo Nation.

Decades of failed governments have fuelled this rent-seeking industry, steadily eroding the foundation of our province.

Today, OneBC stands as the only party in British Columbia willing to confront the reality that our Constitution must be amended.

Regaining control over the 944,735 square kilometres of our province and taking advantage of our plentiful energy and resources is paramount to British Columbia’s future.

OneBC is also the only party championing the major economic reforms necessary to make British Columbia a province of abundance and prosperity. These include a significant across-the-board tax cut (25%), smart spending, and red tape reductions — all designed to generate an economic boom in B.C.