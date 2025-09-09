Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Theft of Skid Steer

Chilliwack – This is not something you simply put into the trunk of your car.

Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance following the theft of a skid steer from the road in front of 47700 Elkview Road, Chilliwack B.C.

The incident occurred between 3:15 p.m. on August 28 and 6:15 a.m. on August 29. The stolen equipment is a brand-new skid steer valued at approximately $100,000 and was equipped with a skid steer sweeper attachment. The loader bears a Cooper Rentals sticker, which may help in identifying it.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).