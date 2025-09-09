Chilliwack Cultural Centre: Rotary Hall Studio Theatre Seating Upgrades

Chilliwack – — Audiences visiting the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will now enjoy performances in even greater comfort, thanks to the installation of brand-new seating in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre. The new seating brings wider, spacious chairs with improved cushioning, offering a more enjoyable and relaxing theatre experience.

Rotary Hall Studio Theatre has long been a cherished venue for intimate performances, rehearsals, and community gatherings. With the addition of these upgraded seats, the theatre continues to evolve as a welcoming and accessible space for all. Whether attending a play, concert, dance recital, or special event, you will appreciate the improved comfort, ensuring your focus stays on the stage and the magic of live performance.

The seating represents a significant enhancement to the venue and a real investment in the arts community. It’s thanks to partners like the City of Chilliwack with $50,000, Chilliwack Foundation with $25,000, The Chilliwack Players Guild with $10,000, Rotary Club of Chilliwack with $5,000, and Chilliwack Visual Artists Association with $2,000, alongside numerous individual community member donations allowed this project to succeed.

The new seating marks another exciting step in The Centre’s ongoing mission to support the arts in Chilliwack while creating an inviting and inspiring space for audiences and artists alike.

For more information about upcoming performances in Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, please visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or call the Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469).