AbbyPD Catch Prolific Offender Who Stole Truck and Trailer from Wal-Mart (VIDEO)

Abborsford (AbbyPD) – On Thursday morning September 4th, AbbyPD frontline officers spotted a suspicious truck and trailer in the Walmart parking lot on Vedder Way, believed to be stolen. When officers attempted a vehicle stop on Highway 1 at McCallum Road, the driver failed to stop.

Thanks to coordinated efforts involving AbbyPD covert units, the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), the vehicle was safely tracked. A spike belt was deployed, followed by a successful PIT maneuver to stop the truck and arrest the driver.

Additional AbbyPD officers also worked ahead to block roads along Highway 11, ensuring public safety remained the top priority.

The driver, 56-year-old Dean Sykes, a known prolific offender, was arrested. He has been charged with multiple charges including:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of a Forged Document

Breach

The truck and trailer were confirmed stolen.

This incident highlights the dynamic nature of policing and the importance of real-time coordination and training. Our officers are committed to keeping our community safe and holding offenders accountable.

VIDEO – https://www.facebook.com/AbbyPoliceDept/videos/1289156149284226

