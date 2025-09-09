Skip to content

AbbyPD Catch Prolific Offender Who Stole Truck and Trailer from Wal-Mart (VIDEO)

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Catch Prolific Offender Who Stole Truck and Trailer from Wal-Mart (VIDEO)

Abborsford (AbbyPD) – On Thursday morning September 4th, AbbyPD frontline officers spotted a suspicious truck and trailer in the Walmart parking lot on Vedder Way, believed to be stolen. When officers attempted a vehicle stop on Highway 1 at McCallum Road, the driver failed to stop.

Thanks to coordinated efforts involving AbbyPD covert units, the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), the vehicle was safely tracked. A spike belt was deployed, followed by a successful PIT maneuver to stop the truck and arrest the driver.

Additional AbbyPD officers also worked ahead to block roads along Highway 11, ensuring public safety remained the top priority.

The driver, 56-year-old Dean Sykes, a known prolific offender, was arrested. He has been charged with multiple charges including:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of a Forged Document

Breach

The truck and trailer were confirmed stolen.

This incident highlights the dynamic nature of policing and the importance of real-time coordination and training. Our officers are committed to keeping our community safe and holding offenders accountable.

VIDEO – https://www.facebook.com/AbbyPoliceDept/videos/1289156149284226

2025 AbbyPD Catch Prolific Offender Who Stole Truck and Trailer from Wal-Mart September 4 Screenshot

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts