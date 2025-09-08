UPDATE – Wrong Way Driver Turned Into Double Fatal Collision on Coquihalla – BCHP Need Info – Possibly Impaired – Two Victims ID’d

Coquihalla – SEPTEMBER 8 UPDATE – A suspected impaired driver is being investigated for a fatal collision that killed two women near Kamloops on Friday, September 5, 2025, but more witnesses and video are still required to make sure the investigation is complete.

The victims were in a white Hyundai Kona that was driving on the Coquihalla just before 9:00 p.m. when it collided with a grey Dodge Ram pickup going south in the northbound lanes.

The women who died, who were 36 and 27-years-old respectively, have international next of kin who are still being informed about the tragedy. Three other people have serious injuries, including two who were in the white Hyundai Kona and the suspected driver of the grey Dodge Ram pickup.

“We have made progress in this investigation, but we are still looking for more witnesses and dash camera video,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “If you saw the driver of a grey Dodge Ram pickup doing anything suspicious in the minutes or hours leading up to the fatal crash, please call us.”

Anyone who has video or witnessed the collision, or the driving of the white Hyundai Kona hatchback or the grey Dodge Ram pickup, or saw the driver of the pickup behaving suspiciously, call BC Highway Patrol – Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and quote file (2100) 2025-3075.

