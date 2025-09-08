Mission RCMP Wrap for August 25 – 31- License Plate Theft, Ice Cream Theft (Brazen!)

Mission – Mission RCMP Community Connection for August 25 – 31, 2025

Here’s a snapshot of some of the work we did last week:

Calls for service that week: 407

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 12

Calls of interest:

A restaurant along Lougheed Highway in Mission was broken into shortly before 5 am on August 25. A lone intruder used a rock to smash a window, then entered the restaurant and stole a considerable quantity of liquor. Police were not notified of the break-in until later that morning. No one has been arrested at this time.

Mission RCMP were called to a gas station on Horne Street on the evening of August 27, for a report of a man passed out in the parking lot. An officer attended and spoke with the man, and confirmed he was under the influence of drugs, but did not need medical assistance. However, the 31-year-old had an outstanding DNA Order for him, stemming from a conviction from a residential break and enter in 2015. The man’s DNA was obtained – to be placed on the National DNA Databank, for comparison against DNA located at other crime scenes – and the man was transported to a homeless shelter.

An officer was conducting patrols in an unmarked police car on Logan Avenue on the night of August 28, when a black motorcycle caught his eye. The license plate of the motorcycle was tucked under the rear seat, and was not clearly visible as required by law. The officer followed the motorcycle and was eventually able to make out the license plate digits, which showed that the license plate was actually registered to a boat trailer. Once additional officers moved into the area, the officer attempted to pull over the motorcycle on Ptarmigan Street. The motorcycle failed to stop and drove onto a nearby no-through road, at which time police blocked the roadway. Police attempted to pull the rider off his bike, but he tried to drive off again, but ended up crashing into a police vehicle. The rider then tried to run away, but he was quickly arrested. Multiple charges are being recommended against the 41-year-old man from Mission.

At 10 pm on August 29, police were called to a disturbance between two people on Dewdney Trunk Road near Cedar Street. Upon arrival, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the female involved in the dispute suddenly punched a female officer in the face. The 34-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested for assaulting a police officer, obstructing a peace officer, and causing a disturbance. Charges are being recommended.

Finally, Mission RCMP are on the lookout for the “ice cream caper”. The same man attended a grocery store in Mission approximately three times in one week, each time walking out with a large quantity of ice cream (and nothing else!). Most recently, he stole around $60 worth of ice cream on August 20, and is estimated to have taken a total of about $300 worth of the creamy dessert over the course of all three offences. Officers are now on the lookout for a Caucasian male in his 30s, with short dark hair, who often carries a black backpack, and is likely not lactose intolerant. Anyone with information can call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 25-10197.