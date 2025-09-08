Skip to content

Military Training Exercises at Island 22 – Park Remains Open

Home
Community
Military - Veterans
Military Training Exercises at Island 22 – Park Remains Open

Island 22 (Fraser Valley Regional District) – Usually you hear about these exercises at Maple Bay (Cultus Lake) between Boxing Day and New Years Eve.

From September 9 to 17, a military training exercise will take place at the boat launch and the first equestrian parking lot at Island 22 Regional Park.

Parking may be limited in areas.

Please be aware of large military vehicles within the park and on Cartmell Road.

For more details about this notice, please visit https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/island-22.html

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts