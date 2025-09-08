FVRD Wildfire Evacuation Order for Coquihalla Lakes Area CANCELLED

FVRD – FVRD via https://alertable.ca/…

Upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the FVRD is issuing an evacuation order in the Coquihalla Lakes Area. The EVACUATION ORDER has been CANCELLED for the following area(s):

– Coquihalla Lake Lodge, 35600 Coquihalla Lakes Rd

– Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club, Tulameen Forest Service Road

If you are currently in this area, you MUST leave immediately. Ignoring these directions may lead to potential harm or loss of life.

Evacuees may use Highway 5 to travel south to leave the area.

This EVACUATION ALERT will remain in effect until further notice.

The evacuation order that applied to two properties in the Coquihalla Lakes area is now cancelled. The evacuation ALERT remains in place.

Trusted information can be found on the following sites:

Receive emergency alerts by downloading Alertable on your mobile device, or registering to receive critical alerts by text, email, or phone at fvrd.ca/alerts. For this area, follow “Fraser Valley B.”

Follow on https://www.facebook.comfraservalleyrd/

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Cenre (EOC): https://eoc.tnrd.ca/

Highway Status information: https://www.drivebc.ca/?start=null&end=null…

BC Wildfire Incident Page: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…