DriveSmart BC – Using Electric Dirt Bikes

Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. Since B.C. has allowed new motorized forms of transportation to use the roads people have pushed the limit even further, perhaps by thinking that if it is battery powered, it must be OK. Electric dirt bikes are one recent example of this.

Apparently this is a problem in North Vancouver. According to the police there, parents are buying these machines for their children thinking that they are legal ebikes and are turning them loose on neighbourhood streets.

Legal ebikes have pedals. Those pedals must be installed and capable of being used by the rider to propel themselves without using the motor. There are many other requirements that must be met to be considered an ebike as well.

These machines cannot be used on a highway in B.C. A highway includes anywhere that you would be required to be licensed and insured with a motor vehicle. That includes sidewalks, laneways, bike lanes and city streets.

If the bike is marked as a restricted use motorcycle it may be used off road under certain circumstances.

Riding electric dirt bikes on private property is acceptable.

Riders of electric dirt bikes that are used on our streets are subject to charges for not having insurance, vehicle licence, driver’s licence and not wearing a motorcycle helmet depending on the circumstances.

Lack of insurance coverage is a much more serious concern than receiving any traffic ticket. If the rider of an electric dirt bike causes a crash this could mean significant liability costs for either the rider or their parents. Even with ICBC’s new enhanced care scheme, you may not be protected from a civil action for damages.

