BC Highway Patrol Summer Blitz – Over 600 Impaired Drivers Taken Off The Road

Fraser Valley – From June 15 to August 31, 2025, BC Highway Patrol took 626 impaired drivers off the road.

The results of the Summer Impaired Driving Campaign show that impaired driving is an issue everywhere, and it’s a particular problem in the north and central BC.

This year’s Summer Impaired Driving Campaign is a graphic illustration of why we all need to do better staying sober while driving, says Superintendent Mike Coyle, Operations Officer of BC Highway Patrol. Impaired driving is the leading cause of criminal death in BC. It’s simply unacceptable to think that it’s OK to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Considering the smaller population, northern BC continues to have the highest total of driving prohibitions, criminal charges, and drug prohibitions:

Northern BC: 146 (11 were detected impaired by drugs)

Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky, and eastern Fraser Valley: 150

Vancouver Island: 131 (15 were detected impaired by drugs)

Central BC: 111

Kootenay region: 88 (31 were detected impaired by drugs)

Drug-impaired driving is a particular issue in the Kootenays, though it’s an increasing problem everywhere with serious and fatal collisions, says Superintendent Coyle. We need people, especially in rural areas of BC, to be more serious about staying sober.

Throughout the province, BC Highway Patrol has been expanding the application of Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS). MAS allows police officers to demand an immediate breath sample, under section 320.27(2) of the Canadian Criminal Code, from any driver who is lawfully stopped. There is no longer any need to develop a reasonable suspicion that a driver has alcohol in their system, and the entire process can be done in less than two minutes. Drivers who refuse the breath demand are committing a criminal offence that leads to penalties similar to impaired driving charges.

The purpose of MAS is: