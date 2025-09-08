AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – Sept 5 to Sept 8 – Weekend Shooting – Drunk Driver Hits Cruiser

Abbotsford – Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams responded to 293 police files.



Friday Night Highlights:



• Officers responded to a weapons-related incident involving a man behaving erratically and wielding a machete in the front yard of a residence. The situation was safely resolved, and the individual was transported to hospital, where he was certified under the Mental Health Act to receive necessary medical care.



• Later in the shift, officers attended a collision at Highway 11 and Sumas Way. A vehicle had struck concrete no-post barriers, pushing them into another lane. The driver fled the scene.



• Shortly after 1 a.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle. The driver failed to stop, collided with a police vehicle, and was subsequently boxed in by officers. The driver was arrested and found to be impaired by alcohol.



Saturday Overview:



• The day shift was relatively routine with no major incidents.



• Saturday evening, however, was extremely busy due to an overnight shooting that required significant police resources. Eight additional AbbyPD officers were called in around midnight to assist with managing multiple scenes. We are grateful for the support from our policing partners: Langley RCMP, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) who assisted.



Sunday Follow-Up:



• Officers continued investigative work related to the overnight shooting, including evidence collection and canvassing throughout the day.



• The remainder of Sunday, including overnight hours into Monday, was relatively routine.



Weekend Call Summary:



16 domestic disputes

5 assaults

2 missing person reports

4 Break & Enters

11 Thefts

3 Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 3 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 16 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 10 individuals were held in custody.