2025 Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon – Sunday September 14 Includes Awareness for Project Hope to End ALS

Cultus Lake (with files from Wendy Toyer/Race Roster/ALS) – The Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon is held each year at Cultus Lake Park just outside Chilliwack, BC. Located a 90 minute drive from Vancouver it is a great end of season race for both the seasoned and first time triathlete hosting Sprint, Standard, and Aquabike races.

**2025 – Provincial Duathlon Championships

**Age Group Worlds Qualifier for Standard Triathlon, Aquabike, Duathlon & Aquathlon for 2026 Worlds

THE COURSE

The swim is in Cultus Lake and is divided into separate swim waves. The transition is located on the grass area between the lake and the Main Beach parking Lot.

You will finish the final leg of the race on the run course alongside the lake and past summer cottages, while local residents cheer you on to the finish line!

The race starts and finishes beside the lake at Main Beach and the post-race awards are held onsite, weather permitting.

RACE PACKAGE PICKUP

Saturday, September 13th @ Cultus Lake Park

Time: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Sunday, September 14th @ Cultus Lake Park

Race Site, Cultus Lake, BC

Time: 6:00am – 7:30am

17 Triathlons in 4 Months completed! 1 more to go Tri’ing to End ALS

After traveling 24,000 KM across Canada and back, to each province and territory, competing in 18 triathlons in 4.5 months, two amazing Canadians, who have been directly affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Donna Bartel and her husband Mike Pearson, will return home to BC. They are “Tri’ing to End ALS” by raising funds and awareness for the ALS Societies across Canada and research through PROJECT HOPE.

Funds raised go to support patient service programs provided the ALS Societies across Canada and ALS research through PROJECT HOPE.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS can happen to anyone at any time. Life expectancy is between 2-5 years. There is no known cause of or cure, yet. At any given time, there are 4,000 Canadians living with ALS.

Their journey is documented on the website blog https://www.triingtoendals.ca/blog .

It needs to be noted, the cost of travel, triathlon entry fees, food, gas, camping fees, and time off from their jobs, is being carried by Mike and Donna, with the exception for some sponsorships they secured.