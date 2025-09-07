UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Soccer With Big Win over Heat

Fraser Valley/Kelowna – MSOC: Cascades keep rolling with big win over Heat

A Kevin Mailand goal just seconds into the game, and second half tallies from Michael Beecroft and Mateo Brazinha gave the UFV Cascades (2-1-1) their second straight victory as they cruised past the UBC Okanagan Heat (0-3-1) 4-0 on Saturday at Rotary Stadium.

UFV striker Mateo Brazinha : “We thought we were building something special last year, and we wanted to build on that this year. The hard work is showing on the pitch, and I’m delighted for the boys and the coaching staff.”



“It has been really tough physically and mentally preseason wise, but I’m delighted. No matter what happened so far, the boys haven’t skipped a beat whether I have or not. They have been unbelievable.”



“When things are going against you, it’s about how you respond. I think in that second half we came online.”



Next Up:

The Cascades continue their homestand next Friday and Saturday as they host MacEwan University and Mount Royal University. Both games are set for 7pm at Rotary Stadium, and live on Canada West TV.

WSOC: Early goal sinks Cascades in Kelowna

An 11th minute goal saw the UFV Cascades’ women’s soccer team (2-4-0) fall 1-0 to the UBC Okanagan Heat on Saturday evening in Kelowna.

Next Up:

UFV will remain on the road for a single game next Sunday, as they travel to Victoria to take on the Vikes. Kickoff is set for 1 pm live on Canada West TV.



