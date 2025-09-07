Skip to content

Hope Fire – RV Fire Near Flood Falls Trail Access Road

Hope – (Hope Fire Department) – An early Sunday morning response (September 7) for Hope Firefighters who tackled an RV fire near the Flood Falls trail access road.

The call was received at 7:30am with 9 members attending.

The fire did extend into the nearby forest but was quickly contained. No occupants or injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

This marks another busy week for Hope’s #professionalvolunteers with calls that included public assists, wires down, alarms, motor vehicle incidents, vehicle fires and medical emergencies totaling 24 responses so far this past week.

RV fire near the Flood Falls – Hope Fire September 7 2025 Facebook

