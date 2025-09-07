AbbyPD Mt Lehman Road Corridor Closure After Targeted Shooting

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – NOON UPDATE – AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit Investigating Saturday Night Shooting.

On Saturday, September 6th at approximately 10:54 p.m., Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Nightingale Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting in a nearby parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots followed by vehicles rapidly leaving the area.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle believed to be connected to the initial scene in the 29980 block of Downes Road. Nearby, a man was found suffering from serious,life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital.



The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Preliminary evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting.



Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area of the 3400 block of Nightingale Drive, the Mt. Lehman Road corridor between Blueridge Drive and Downes Road, or along Downes Road between Mt. Lehman Road and Bradner Road between 10:30 p.m. on September 6th and 12:00 a.m. on September 7th. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have dashcam footage, please contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-38604

ORIGINAL STORY – 11:30AM Sunday September 7 – Traffic Advisory Update

Downes Road Reopened: Downes Road is now fully open to traffic in both directions.

New Closure – Mt Lehman Road: Abbotsford Police have closed Mt Lehman Road between Downes Road and Blueridge Drive in both directions. Officers are currently on scene gathering evidence following a targeted overnight shooting.

Incident Update: One individual has been transported to hospital in serious condition. Further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.