Abby Cat Daddy -Official Soft Opening: Pawsitive Thrift Store + Adoption Centre – Bourquin Crescent West (Little Oaks Mall)

Abbotsford – Abby Cat Daddy – The Feline Advocate Society announce the Official Soft Opening of their brand-new Pawsitive Thrift Store + Adoption Centre. Wednesday, September 10th at 10 AM

7-2630 Bourquin Crescent West, Abbotsford (Little Oaks Mall)

Doors will be open to the public, combining two incredible missions:

A community thrift store where every purchase supports cat rescue and care

An adoption centre where rescued cats and kittens can meet their forever families

Funds raised through the Pawsitive Thrift Store will directly support our rescue and TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) projects, including the mega site we’ve recently shared with the community. This site alone is home to an estimated 50–75 reproducing cats, with dozens of kittens and pregnant females in urgent need of intervention. Without spay and neuter, this colony could grow exponentially, leading to even more suffering and unmanageable numbers.

Every purchase made at the thrift store helps us cover the costs of spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and medical care for cats like those at this site. By shopping with us, the community isn’t just finding a bargain—they are helping to break the cycle of overpopulation and give these cats a healthier, safer future.