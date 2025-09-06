Wrong Way Driver Turned Into Double Fatal Collision on Coquihalla – BCHP Need Info – Possible Criminality

Coquihalla – A vehicle driving the wrong way on the Coquihalla Highway has led to a double-fatal collision, and BC Highway Patrol is looking for more witnesses and dash-camera video to determine exactly how the tragedy unfolded.

On Friday night September 5, 2025, just before 9:00 p.m., police received calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on Highway #5 just south of Kamloops. Minutes later, and before police could intercept the wrong-way driver, a grey Dodge Ram pickup and a white Hyundai Kona hatchback collided head-on.

The collision killed two people and seriously wounded three others.

“Police are investigating the possibility that criminal behaviour caused this tragic collision,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “We need every available witness who can tell us what the drivers were doing in the minutes and hours leading up to this collision.”

Anyone who has dash-camera footage, or who witnessed the events leading up to the collision between the grey Dodge Ram pickup and the white Hyundai Kona hatchback, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and quote file (2100) 2025-3075.