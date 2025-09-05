Skip to content

OBITUARY – Chilliwack Slo-Pitch Legend Gary Burr Passes Away

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Wildlife Slo-Pitch League on Facebook) – Chilliwack Wildlife Slo-Pitch League are saddened to pass on the news that we have lost Gary Burr – a long standing member of the Chilliwack Slo-Pitch community.

Not only had he played in the Wildlife League since the mid-eighties, was co-team rep of Ron’s Rebels, he was also the president of the Chilliwack Senior Slo-Pitch League for the past few years.

Our condolences go out to the Burr family, to his team mates and the many friends he made in the various leagues over the years.

A Celebration of Life to honour Gary will be held from 2-5pm on September 20th at Atchelitz Hall, 6542 Lickman Rd, Chilliwack (Potluck).

Bring your Ball Glove!

2025 Chilliwack Slo-Pitch Legend Gary Burr September

