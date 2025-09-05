Highway 1 Between Hope and Yale Shut Down for Friday September 5 – Major Accident

Fraser Canyon – Highway #1 will stay closed just south of Yale for the balance of the day as BC Highway Patrol investigates and looks for more witnesses after a serious collision forced the shutdown of the road.

The collision happened just after 6AM on Friday September 5, when a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on. The driver of the tractor-trailer is unhurt, but the driver of the pickup has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are making progress in this investigation, but we need more witnesses and dash camera video to get a complete picture of what happened,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “It’s also critical that drivers are as patient as possible despite multiple highway closures in the area. We understand that major highway shutdowns cause major inconvenience, but we don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

If you saw the events leading up to the collision in Yale, or you have dash-camera video, please call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-38115.

BCHP hints that Highway 1 could be closed all day.