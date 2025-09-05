EVACUATION ORDERS from FVRD Thursday September 4 – 6PM – Mine Creek Wildfire in the Coquihalla Summit Area – YOU MUST Evacuate

Coquihalla (FVRD) – An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the Mine Creek Wildfire in the Coquihalla Summit area.

EOC Public Information Line at 778-704-0400

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit fvrd.ca/EOC or

https://www.facebook.com/FraserValleyRD for updates.



This Evacuation Order is effective as of 6:00 pm on September 4, 2025, and is in effect for the following areas:

The lands identified below located at or near the Coquihalla Summit area of BC Highway 5:

Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club site, Tulameen Forest Service Road

Coquihalla Lakes Lodge, 35600 Coquihalla Lakes Rd

All properties on Murray Lake and Maka-Murray FSR

All properties along the Coquihalla Highway south of the Larson Hill exit (Exit 250) to the southern TNRD border at the Britton Creek Rest Area

The Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area north to the boundary of the TNRD.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

A person must not enter the areas identified above and in the attached map for purposes of residing, occupying or visiting.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

· If you have homeowner, business or tenant insurance, contact your insurance provider to arrange for living expenses such as accommodation and food.

· Close all windows and doors.

· Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

· Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation. Do take travel trailers if they can be used to shelter your household members.

· Take critical items (e.g., medicine, wallet, insurance policy number/contact) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

· Receive FVRD emergency alerts by downloading Alertable on your mobile device, or registering to receive critical alerts by text, email, or phone at fvrd.ca/alerts

