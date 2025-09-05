UPDATE – After Rooftop Fire on Wellington – Chilliwack’s Nuggets Books and CD’s RE-OPENS

Chilliwack – SEPTEMBER 5 UPDATE – Great news after a close call that could have ended the business. After the July 2025 rooftop fire that damaged upstairs apartments and created smoke and water damage to a fan favorite, Nuggets Books and CD’s (records too!) re-opens.

FVN has learned that the doors open on Saturday September 6 from 10 AM to 5PM.

While everyone was hopeful for an earlier launch, construction and re-construction takes time.

Neil and his boutique store have been an independent business for years, starting in Sardis and eventually moving to the edge of downtown.

Ironically this is Nugget’s 25th anniversary. I don’t think this is what Neil had in mind, lol.

JULY 9 ORIGINAL STORY – Early Wednesday (July 9th at approximately 2:45AM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue. Approximately 16 Firefighters from Halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a large amount of flames and smoke coming from the roof of a two-story mixed-use building.



This is the same building as Nugget’s Books and CD’s. UPDATE – FVN has learned that the damage was not as bad at it could have been. The hope is that the store could be back in business in a few weeks.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down from the exterior through effective tactics and a nearby water supply. An interior attack line was then advanced to the roof.

The fire did cause water and smoke damage to the 2 living units and one commercial unit. All occupants were able to successfully exit the building after being alerted by the building’s automatic fire alarm system.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.