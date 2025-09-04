Second Annual Fraser Valley Recovery Day at Mill Lake Park – Saturday September 13

Abbotsford – (City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley) – FULL DISCLOSURE – FVN has close ties with the recovery community.

Hear stories of resilience from survivors of addiction and celebrate community at the second annual Fraser Valley Recovery Day at Mill Lake Park.



It’s always inspiring to hear about people who face life-threatening struggles and emerge stronger than before with the promise of a brighter future. Fraser Valley Recovery Day gives us the opportunity to see that strength in our own community.



On Saturday September 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people who have overcome their addictions will be sharing their stories of resilience and survival as part of the second annual Fraser Valley Recovery Day at Mill Lake Park. The event is an initiative of the City’s Housing and Homeless team through Abbotsford ACCESS, in partnership with many of the agencies we work with to address addiction and homelessness in our community. It also reflects the collaboration of partners from across the Fraser Valley, highlighting the shared commitment of Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission.



These are important issues that we know are top of mind for many Abbotsford residents. Addiction can be a very complex topic to navigate, but it doesn’t have to be a hopeless one. With Recovery Day, we celebrate the fact that people can, and do, recover from substance use, and it’s a good reminder for all of us that recovery restores hope, rebuilds families and strengthens communities. It is possible, it is happening, and it deserves to be celebrated.

Recovery is about dignity, courage and the belief that change is possible.



We are thankful to all our service partners for collaborating with us on Recovery Day. While overcoming addiction requires inner strength and resilience, the support from partner agencies is essential. We also appreciate the survivors of addiction for choosing to share their stories with us, proving that addiction can be defeated and offering hope to others. Their dedication reminds us that recovery is not a journey walked alone, but one strengthened by community.



We invite everyone to join us at Mill Lake Park on Sept. 13 to celebrate recovery and stand together as a community of support.



Abbotsford City Council