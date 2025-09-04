UPDATE – Fellow Inmate Charged with In-Custody Death of Robert Pickton Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Murder

National – SEPTEMBER 4 UPDATE – (with files from CBC/Global/Canadian Press) – CBC is reporting that The man accused of murdering serial killer Robert Pickton intends to plead guilty to first-degree murder, he announced through his lawyer Wednesday.

Martin Charest appeared at the Sept-Îles, Que., courthouse by videoconference from a prison in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines in the company of his lawyer Sonia Bogdaniec.

According to prosecutor Mélissa Hogan, the situation Wednesday wasn’t ideal to record Charest’s plea, she explained over email. Judge Jean-Louis Lemay has scheduled the plea hearing for Sept. 25.

On May 19, 2024, Charest allegedly attacked then 74-year-old Pickton while they were both inmates at Quebec’s Port-Cartier maximum security prison.

The assault happened in a common room when Charest was picking up his medication, according to an independent observer’s report into the matter. The report says he thrust a broken broomstick into Pickton’s face, who then had to be transported via air ambulance to a Quebec City hospital.

JULY 21 UPDATE Canadian Press – A federal inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of serial killer Robert Pickton last year.

Martin Charest, 52, was charged on July 3 for allegedly attacking Pickton at Quebec’s Port-Cartier maximum security prison.

Pickton died in hospital on May 31, 2024, 12 days after he was assaulted, but no charges were laid at the time.

An investigation report released earlier this month revealed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate who broke a broom handle and thrust it into his face, and a separate report by an independent observer named Charest as the suspect.

JULY 4 STORY – NOTE – The “Homicide Canada” website is not a single, standalone website operated by one entity. Instead, information about homicide in Canada is collected and disseminated by various organizations, primarily Statistics Canada and the Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics. These organizations gather data from police forces across the country and publish reports and statistics on homicide rates, trends, and characteristics

After the in-custody death of Robert Pickton earlier May 31st 2024, following an assault involving another inmate at Port-Cartier Institution on May 19, 2024. The Correctional Service of Canada has released the findings of its internal investigation.

The report explores the events surrounding the assault, whether proper procedures were followed, and what can be done to prevent similar incidents in the future.

No charges have been laid.

At the time of the incident, Robert Pickton was 74 years old and serving a life sentence for six counts of second-degree murder. He had been in maximum-security custody at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec since 2018.

Robert William Pickton (1949–2024), known as the Pig Farmer Killer, was a Canadian serial killer and pig farmer who operated in British Columbia. He left school and a butcher apprenticeship to run his family’s pig farm, where he later committed a series of murders. Between 1995 and 2001, he is believed to have killed at least 26 women—mostly from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside—and confessed to an undercover officer that he had murdered 49, aiming for 50.

In 2007, Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years. In 2010, prosecutors stayed 20 additional charges, citing that he was already serving the maximum sentence allowed. His case remains one of Canada’s most notorious serial murder investigations.

On December 9, 2007, Robert Pickton was convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of six women. The victims were:

Homicide Canada – Pickton Victims

Serena Abotsway (29), missing since August 22, 2001

(29), missing since August 22, 2001 Mona Lee Wilson (26), missing since November 30, 2001

(26), missing since November 30, 2001 Andrea Joesbury (22), missing since June 8, 2001

(22), missing since June 8, 2001 Brenda Ann Wolfe (32), missing since April 25, 2000

(32), missing since April 25, 2000 Georgina Faith Papin (34), missing since March 2001

(34), missing since March 2001 Marnie Lee Anne Frey (24), missing since December 29, 1997

Pickton had also been charged with the first-degree murders of 21 other women. However, those charges were stayed on August 4, 2010, meaning they were set aside and not pursued in court. These women included:

Jacquelene Michelle McDonell (22), missing since January 16, 1999

(22), missing since January 16, 1999 Dianne Rosemary Rock (34), missing since December 13, 2001

(34), missing since December 13, 2001 Heather Kathleen Bottomley (27), missing since April 17, 2001

(27), missing since April 17, 2001 Jennifer Lynn Furminger (28), missing since December 27, 1999

(28), missing since December 27, 1999 Helen Mae Hallmark (20), missing since June 15, 1997

(20), missing since June 15, 1997 Patricia Rose Johnson (25), missing since January 2, 2001

(25), missing since January 2, 2001 Heather Gabrielle Chinnock (30), last seen in April 2001

(30), last seen in April 2001 Tanya Holyk (23), missing since November 3, 1996

(23), missing since November 3, 1996 Sherry Leigh Irving (24), missing since February 22, 1997

(24), missing since February 22, 1997 Inga Monique Hall (46), last seen in February 1998

(46), last seen in February 1998 Tiffany Louise Drew (27), missing since December 31, 1999

(27), missing since December 31, 1999 Sarah Jean de Vries (29), last seen in April 1998

(29), last seen in April 1998 Cynthia “Cindy” Feliks (43), last seen in December 1997

(43), last seen in December 1997 Angela Rebecca Jardine (27), missing since November 20, 1998

(27), missing since November 20, 1998 Diana Melnick (23), last seen in December 1995

(23), last seen in December 1995 Mission Jane Doe , unidentified remains found on February 25, 1995

, unidentified remains found on February 25, 1995 Debra Lynne Jones (42), last seen in December 2000

(42), last seen in December 2000 Wendy Crawford (43), last seen in December 1999

(43), last seen in December 1999 Kerry Lynn Koski (38), missing since January 7, 1998

(38), missing since January 7, 1998 Andrea Fay Borhaven (25), last seen in March 1997

(25), last seen in March 1997 Cara Louise Ellis (25), missing since January 21, 1997

In addition to those charges, Pickton was linked to the disappearances of four more women, though he was never officially charged in those cases:

Mary Ann Clark (25), disappeared in August 1991

(25), disappeared in August 1991 Stephanie Lane (20), disappeared in January 1997; some of her remains were found but later misplaced

(20), disappeared in January 1997; some of her remains were found but later misplaced Dawn Teresa Crey (42), last seen in December 2000

(42), last seen in December 2000 Yvonne Marie Boen (33), reported missing on March 16, 2001

These women are among dozens whose cases remain a haunting reminder of the tragedy, systemic failures, and lasting impact of Pickton’s crimes.