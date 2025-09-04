New Francophone Schools in BC – One for Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Victoria – To better support francophone students in Abbotsford and Victoria Westshore, land has been purchased to build French-language schools.

“Francophone families deserve schools that reflect and support their language and culture,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These two site acquisitions, along with new Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF) schools underway in Pemberton and Burnaby, will help ensure francophone students are supported for years to come.”

British Columbia’s francophone community continues to grow and thrive. The Province works closely with CSF to ensure francophone students have access to high-quality, innovative French-language education. With 47 public francophone schools operating throughout B.C. and more underway, government is working to support this important community.

“Francophone students in British Columbia deserve opportunities to learn and thrive in a school environment that reflects their language and culture,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs. “These investments show our government’s continued commitment to supporting the vitality of the francophone community and ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education close to home.”

The new schools will be in:

the Royal Bay neighbourhood in Victoria West (Colwood); and

the Ten Oaks neighbourhood in Abbotsford.

The Province will consider the CSF’s new school requests for these sites alongside requests from 59 other school districts as part of future budget cycles. Once supported, CSF will work with government to develop business plans for the schools, which will include the size and design of each school, the number of students they will accommodate and the timelines for opening.

Government has provided $25 million for Victoria West and $26 million for Abbotsford site acquisitions.