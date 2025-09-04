Mine Creek Wildfire Off the Coquihalla – September 4 UPDATE – “Out of Control”

Coquihalla – BC Wildfire Service continue to respond to the Mine Creek (K61891) wildfire which is burning 44 kilometres northeast of Hope. The fire’s status is Out of Control, and it is currently estimated to be 1,900 hectares in size and growing.

Yesterday, September 3, record high temperatures and winds beyond those forecasted resulted in Rank 5 fire behavior on this incident, meaning an active crown fire with moderate to long-range spotting and independent spot fire growth. As of this morning, the Mine Creek fire is displaying Rank 2 and 3 fire behavior, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise with increased fire behavior anticipated this afternoon.

We are responding to this incident with wildfire crews, aerial resources and structure protection units.

Accessing this fire has been challenging due to the terrain and multiple bridge washouts from previous flooding, priorities are securing Highway 5 and the protection of infrastructure in the area.

Highway 5 remains closed at this time, check Drive BC for the most up to date information regarding road closures.

Updates on this incident are available on the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard here: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

For information on impacts to roads and highways, visit DriveBC here: https://www.drivebc.ca/