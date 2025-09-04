Graeme Hutchison In The Run for Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – On his X page, states he is a Labour Activist, Soccer Referee and taking a break from Politics.

So much for the break.

Excited to declare that I will be running in the upcoming bi-election for trustee on the Abbotsford school board. A former teacher and University Professor and president of a large multi-million organization, I will bring experience to this crucial role.Many in Abbotsford know me either through Church or as a volunteer soccer referee and coach.

After five years working for a volunteer organization—including a year in India—I began my career as a school teacher, later becoming a university professor. I then transitioned into finance and served as President for the Union which represents 14000 workers across the province.

I ran in the last provincial election securing 38% of the vote and have proudly called Abbotsford home since 2000. Both of my sons graduated from Robert Bateman and UFV, and I’m deeply thankful to the educators and support staff who helped shape their futures.

It’s time to take action—by empowering students, engaging families, and ensuring fairness, inclusivity, dignity, and respect in our schools. I’m running to represent everyone.

If you value education, experience, and strong advocacy, I respectfully ask for your vote.

There are two other candidates for the October 11 by election include Benjamin Mehrer and Arsh Kaler.

This is to replace Now-MLA Korky Neufeld who stepped away from the School Board to become MLA for Abbotsford West. At first Neufeld said he would keep both jobs, both paid for by the taxpayer. New Provincial rules on hold two elected positions plus a public push back changed his mind on that matter.