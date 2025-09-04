Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigating Targeted Home Invasion – Residence Known to Police

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Investigating Targeted Home Invasion – Residence Known to Police

Abbotsford – Late Wednesday September 3 (@ 11:30PM) Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of a home invasion in the 27800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a residence known to police had been forcibly entered by masked suspects who fled the scene before police arrived. The occupants were inside the home at the time but were not injured.
The investigation has been taken over by the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit. While the motive remains under investigation, detectives believe that this was a targeted incident.
Investigators are asking residents in the area of the 27800 block of Myrtle Avenue—or nearby—who may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage between 10:00 p.m. on September 3rd and 1:00 a.m. on September 4th, to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.
Abbotsford Police File 2025-38152

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts